The principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu, AIADMK has justified the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at the premises of Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi and places associated with him.

AIADMK Organising Secretary and former minister, D. Jayakumar while talking to reporters said that the Directorate of Enforcement would have gathered enough evidence materials before conducting the searches.

The AIADMK leader said that the ED was doing their duty as they have prima facie materials and questioned on why the DMK was agitated over the raids.

He called upon the ruling DMK to face the issue legally and said that the due process of law would follow these raids.

The AIADMK leader also wondered why the DMK felt that the party was being victimised.

The two Dravidian parties — DMK and AIADMK — have been always been against each other and do not lose any opportunity to come out against the other.

