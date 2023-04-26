INDIA

AIADMK leader EPS to meet Amit Shah in New Delhi today

AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday.

EPS will be accompanied by party state organising secretary and former minister D. Jayakumar, former ministers and senior leaders, SP Velumani, KP Muniswamy, C.Ve. Shanmugam and P. Thangamani.

The Opposition delegation will be highlighting the corruption charges against the present DMK government and also on the failing law and order situation in the state.

According to sources, EPS is expected to discuss the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as the relationship between the AIADMK and Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP is not good. Tamil Nadu unit president of the BJP, K. Annamalai has come out against the AIADMK both overtly and covertly and AIADMK also had responded to it quite strongly.

The AIADMK delegation will also highlight the party withdrawing its Pulikeshi Nagar Assembly constituency candidate, D. Anbarasan from the Karnataka Assembly election after senior BJP leaders from Delhi had requested EPS to do so.

Notably, the AIADMK candidate was pitted against the BJP leader, Murali in Pulikeshi Nagar constituency.

The BJP central leadership is keen that a good relationship is continued with AIADMK as without a Dravidian major, the saffron party does not stand a chance to win even a single seat in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

