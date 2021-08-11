Even when the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), the anti-corruption agency of Tamil Nadu government, was conducting raids on the premises of KCP Engineers Private Ltd, which is owned by an associate of his, former minister and AIADMK leader S.P. Velumani airdashed to Thoothukudi on Wednesday for a temple darshan.

The DVAC officers had raided the premises of Velumani, his brother and their relatives and associates on Tuesday, which continued on Wednesday at the premises of KCP Engineers, which is owned by an associate of Velumani.

Unfazed by the developments, the minister told reporters at Tuticorin airport that he would hold a detailed interaction with the media in a couple of days’ time.

The former minister reached Tuticorin on Wednesday morning and left for Chennai by the afternoon. It was not clear as to which temple he visted there

The former minister told reporters, “The raids are part of political vendetta by the DMK government. My leaders, O. Panneerselvam and K. Palaniswami, have already responded to the raids in a detailed joint statement.”

He said that former Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister and senior AIADMK leader, D. Jayakumar, has also responded to the DVAC raids at his place.

Velumani said, “I was supposed to reach Tuticorin on Tuesday afternoon, stay overnight and offer prayers at the temple before returning to Chennai on Wednesday. But due to the situation on Tuesday, I was not able to travel and hence I reached here today.”

