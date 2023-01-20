Senior AIADMK leader and former state Minister, K.V. Ramalingam is the likely candidate for the bypoll to the Erode East constituency in Tamil Nadu.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Tamil Manila Congress leader M. Yuvaraj was the candidate who fought against E. Thirumahan Everaa of the Congress.

The by-election has been necessitated due to the sudden demise of Everaa.

Everaa had defeated Yuvaraj by a margin of 8,904 votes.

In a statement on Friday, Tamil Manila Congress leader and former Union Minister, G.K. Vasan confirmed that the AIADMK will contest the seat “considering the present political situation and future elections”.

The statement came after AIADMK leaders led by the party’s state organising secretary D. Jayakumar met Vasan at the latter’s residence on Thursday.

The Tamil Nadu BJP leadership will be meeting the AIADMK leadership on Friday to chalk out the electioneering for the by-election.

AIADMK interim general secretary and former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami considers this election a prestigious one and hence the party is taking over the seat from TMC.

20230120-111003