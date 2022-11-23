INDIA

AIADMK leaders meet TN Governor in support, Palaniswami blasts DMK

NewsWire
0
0

AIADMK interim General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami came out strongly in support Governor R.N. Ravi and blasted the DMK government.

Flanked by the senior leaders of the AIADMK, he submitted a memorandum to the Governor against the “corrupt practices” of the DMK government.

Speaking to journalists after meeting the Governor, Palaniswami said that if the Tamil Nadu Police had acted immediately following the tip-off from central agencies, the Coimbatore car blast could have been averted. He said that as the blast occurred in a place without human habitation, only one person died, adding that if the blast had taken place in a densely-populated area, the magnitude of the damage could not be measured.

He said that the DMK government indulged in corruption and the Governor was inquiring into the corruption charges, and hence the DMK was criticising the Governor.

“If the Governor supports the government, they praise him, else they will criticise him harshly,” he claimed.

The former Chief Minister in his memorandum to the Governor pointed out that there was shortage of basic medicines in the state as well as life-saving drugs in government hospitals. The AIADMK delegation requested the Governor to take action as per the legislation passed on the banning of online games of chance and online gambling.

The memorandum also mentioned the functioning of illegal bars in the state as well as the vandalising of a private school in Kallakurichi in July this year.

20221123-185003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two UP Police officials held for businessman’s death in Gorakhpur hotel

    All India snooker c’ship: TN’s Kumar, Nichani record victories

    Guide to report extreme weather events

    Dawood Ibrahim’s nexus caused concern that terrorists may get hold of...