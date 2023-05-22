INDIALIFESTYLE

AIADMK organises rally against hooch deaths in TN, targets DMK regime

NewsWire
0
0

The opposition AIADMK came out heavily against the ruling DMK over the hooch deaths in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts of the state.

As many as 22 people died and 45 were hospitalised in these two districts following consumption of spurious liquor.

The AIADMK delegation led by former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) submitted a memorandum to Governor of Tamil Nadu, R.N. Ravi, and requested him to direct the government to conduct appropriate inquiry into the hooch tragedy.

Senior party leaders, Dindigul C. Srinivasan, K.P. Munuswamy, A D. Jayakumar and S.P. Velusamy accompanied Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) will meet the Governor.

The AIADMK leaders targeted the DMK regime for the failure of law and order in the state and said that the police have failed to act properly on the availability of spurious liquor in the state.

Incidentally, DMK is in a spot after the husband of Ramya, the Tindivanam municipal councilor of the party, Raja, was arrested and slapped with Goonda Act for carrying illicit arrack.

20230522-170805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centre okays procurement of 15 LCH limited series production for Rs...

    1st Test, Day 2: Jadeja, Axar Patel hit unbeaten fifties after...

    Secunderabad station violence: Suspected conspirator detained

    After ED questioning, Kavitha meets Telangana CM