Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that the previous AIADMK regime had ruined the entire state during its ten year rule.

“Not only Chennai, but the AIADMK has ruined entire Tamil Nadu during its ten-year regime in the state,” he said, adding that rectifying the damage done by it would take several years but he was confident of his government of fixing the issues in one and a half years’ time.

Stalin was interacting with reporters after inspecting the State Emergency Operation Centre of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department here. He also monitored its functioning amid the heavy rains in Chennai.

He said that the complaints about water logging and inundation in northern Chennai have been received and are being rectified.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the District Collectors of Tiruvallur and Thoothukudi and the Commissioners of Avadi and Tambaram over the phone, and inquired about the ground situation.

He also interacted with the public virtually.

Minister for Water Works S. Duraimurugan, Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, and other senior officials were present during the visit of the Chief Minister.

20221102-223806