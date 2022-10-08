The seating arrangement for the expelled AIADMK leaders, including former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, will be the highlight of the winter session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly which gets underway on October 17.

Sources in the secretariat told IANS that the Assembly session is likely to be held only for four or five days. However, the business advisory committee meeting will take a final call on it.

The first day of the session will be adjourned after paying homage to departed members of the House, including former assembly Speaker, Sedapatti R. Muthiah. The Assembly will also pay homage to other prominent persons who passed away recently.

The session will have discussions on the Justice Arumugasamy commission which had submitted its report on the medical treatment of former Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa who passed away in December 2016.

Justice Aruna Jagadeesan commission report on Thoothukudi police firing against protestors who were marching towards the Vedanta plant will also be discussed during the session.

The AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has written to the Speaker M. Appavu not to consider the expelled leaders, including O. Panneerselvam, in the AIADMK block.

Speaker said that both the faction leaders had won the elections in the AIADMK “two leaves” symbol and that he would decide on the seating arrangements for the MLAs.

Supplementary estimates for the current financial year would be tabled on October 18.

