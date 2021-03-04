The AIADMK leadership is skeptical about the sudden decision of V.K. Sasikala to quit from active politics.

A senior AIADMK leader on conditions of anonymity told IANS said, “Sasikala had come with a bang and the vehicle cavalcade from Bangaluru to Chennai was proof on how seriously she wanted to be in politics. The sudden decision to quit active politics defies logic and I am sure that something is up the sleeve.”

Sasikala and her nephew T.T.V. Dinakaran was actively involved in the political process and had even been speaking with sitting AIADMK legislators and trying to split the party. The sudden decision seems to be prompted by the fact that if the AIADMK votes split owing to her presence and if the front loses power, it may not go down well with the BJP central leadership. This theory is being circulated among the political circles of Chennai regarding her sudden decision as Sasikala has several economic offenses cases pending against her.

BJP state president L. Murugan had welcomed the decision of Sasikala immediately after her press release and said that Sasikala had done a great disfavour to those who were trying to grab power by creating political confusion. This is seen as the thought process within the BJP and that the party does not want the AIADMK-led front of which it is a part, to lose power in the state.

However, there is a section who are of the opinion that Sasikala’s nephew Dhinakaran’s political outfit, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam( AMMK) will contest in maximum number of seats in the strongholds of the Thevar community and try and win these seats. This would lead to the party turning as a power centre and a pressure group and the AIADMK may require its support to gain power.

Sources say that this was not to the liking of the BJP even though it was in favour of Sasikala and her group aligning with the AIADMK which, however, was not accepted by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam.

The RSS ideologue and noted Chartered Accountant S.Gurumurthy has been trying to rope in Sasikala faction with the AIADMK but the adamant stand taken by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister has led to the failure of that mission.

Sasikala had called it a day from politics owing to pressure from the BJP following the AIADMK’s political positioning. However, observers are of the opinion that she may bounce back once the situation changes and the BJP leadership has assured her of that support for her present silence.

–IANS

aal/dpb