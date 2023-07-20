The principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK, staged protests across the state against the failure of the government to control the surging prices of essential commodities.

AIADMK state organizing secretary and former minister D. Jayakumar, while flagging off the protest at Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai said that the ruling DMK did not honour its electoral promises. He charged that Chief Minister MK Stalin was oblivious to the happenings in the state.

He said that the government was indulging in corruption and charged that it was vindictive towards the opposition.

Jayakumar said that other than the opposition, the government was also vindictive and opposed to the media in Tamil Nadu.

He urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe the facilities being extended to minister without portfolio Senthil Balaji in Puzhal jail. He asked the ED to use the services of a former judge for this purpose.

The AIADMK conducted protest marches across the state against the rising prices of essential commodities and the failure of the DMK government to contain them.

Sources in the AIADMK told IANS that the party will be conducting more such agitations.

