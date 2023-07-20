INDIA

AIADMK stages protests across TN over price rise, more to follow

NewsWire
0
0

 The principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK, staged protests across the state against the failure of the government to control the surging prices of essential commodities. 

AIADMK state organizing secretary and former minister D. Jayakumar, while flagging off the protest at Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai said that the ruling DMK did not honour its electoral promises. He charged that Chief Minister MK Stalin was oblivious to the happenings in the state.

He said that the government was indulging in corruption and charged that it was vindictive towards the opposition.

Jayakumar said that other than the opposition, the government was also vindictive and opposed to the media in Tamil Nadu.

He urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe the facilities being extended to minister without portfolio Senthil Balaji in Puzhal jail. He asked the ED to use the services of a former judge for this purpose.

The AIADMK conducted protest marches across the state against the rising prices of essential commodities and the failure of the DMK government to contain them.

Sources in the AIADMK told IANS that the party will be conducting more such agitations.

2023072042395

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 arrested in Ludhiana cash van robbery case

    Class 2 boy crosses Yamuna in 18 min

    US-based firm Plex lays off 20% of workforce

    People deliberately violating liquor norms: Bihar Minister