INDIA

AIADMK to boycott all-party meeting on EWS quota

NewsWire
0
0

The Opposition AIADMK will boycott the meetings of Legislative parties called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday to discuss the EWS quota, the party said here.

AIADMK organizing secretary and former law minister, D. Jayakumar, told IANS that the party was accepting the 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections(EWS) in jobs and educational institutions.

The AIADMK leader came down heavily against the DMK government and said that quotas should be introduced without affecting the interests of any community or group.

He also charged that the Government of India had constituted a commission on reservation in 2006 and DMK was part of that government. Jayakumar charged that the present 10 per cent quota law was based on that recommendation.

The former minister also called upon Chief Minister Stalin to safeguard the 69 per cent reservation system and added that AIADMK leaders and former Chief Ministers, late M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa had obtained legal protection under the ninth schedule of the Constitution.

The AIADMK leader also said that the allies of the DMK, Congress, and CPI-M were supporting the 10 per cent reservation.

20221112-100404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Army rescues girl from borewell in Gujarat

    70% polling in first phase of Panchayat polls in Odisha

    The Sir Pratap Singh Polo Cup 2022

    PKL: I will try to learn new skills and do things...