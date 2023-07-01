The Opposition AIADMK which is facing a major crisis after the exit of former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) is trying wrest its political space in the state of Tamil Nadu.

The party will be aggressively coming out against the ruling DMK after the party district functionaries meet to be held on July 5 here.

The AIADMK which has already appointed a full time organiser in all the 234 Assembly constituencies of the state is planning a meet of party district level functionaries on July 5 to get a proper feedback on the party’s actual position in the grassroots level.

According to sources, the party is also planning an internal survey in all these Assembly constituencies to get a feedback on its position at the grassroots level as also to select apt candidates for fielding in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

It may be noted that the AIADMK is on a sticky wicket in the state given the popularity of Stalin and the support the DMK is getting through its welfare schemes.

The AIADMK and its alliance partner BJP are not in the good of terms and the BJP state president K. Annamalai has been firing salvos against the AIADMK leadership time and again.

AIADMK leadership has also retorted against the statements of Annamalai and this has given a bad reputation to the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

With the exit of OPS and former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala, the AIADMK has literally become orphaned in South Tamil Nadu.

Both OPS and Sasikala are from Thevar community which can swing the votes in the state. The AIADMK meet of July 5, according to sources in the party will conduct a threadbare analysis of the pluses and minuses on the fortunes of the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The AIADMK will also try to highlight the corruption charges against the DMK ministers and even the Chief Minister.

Sources in the AIADMK told IANS that it was trying to mend bridges with the BJP and the national leadership of the BJP is keen to have a proper electoral alliance with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu.

