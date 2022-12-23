INDIA

AIADMK to hold massive protest rally against DMK violence

Opposition AIADMK will hold a massive protest rally at Karur on December 29 in protest against the violence unleashed on its cadres allegedly by the DMK.

AIADMK interim general secretary and former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami in a statement said that the party workers were being attacked by the DMK cadres and the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was remaining a mute spectator to this.

He cited the example of AIADMK Karur presidium chairman and District Panchayat member, S. Thiruvikka, who was travelling in a car with the former Transport minister, M.R. Vijayabaskar, being attacked and abducted by the DMK cadres.

The AIADMK leader, according to EPS, was attacked during the election to the post of vice president for the district panchayat. The former Chief Minister in the statement said that S. Thiruvikka was later released after the elections were over. He said that the car in which the former transport minister M.R. Vijayabaskar travelled was also attacked with iron rods.

He also said that the AIADMK Karur district IT wing joint secretary K.N.R. Sivaraj was also abducted by the DMK men and later released.

There have been several instances of AIADMK workers being attacked allegedly by the DMK workers and the AIADMK state leadership was under pressure from the local workers and leaders to conduct a protest programme.

