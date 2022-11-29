INDIA

AIADMK took TN backward during its 10-year stint in power: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin came down heavily on the opposition AIADMK, and said during 10 years of its rule, the state had gone backward.

He was speaking at a government function in the Ariyalur district of the state.

“The AIADMK which had not done anything for the state had presented a petition to the Governor, R.N. Ravi on the law and order situation in the state,” said DMK leader Stalin, adding that the Opposition leader and AIADMK interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) did not have any locus standi to petition against the present government.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that some people were trying to create law and order problems in the state, and others were longing to see the deterioration of the state.

Stalin without naming anyone said that some persons who were facing threats to their positions had been casting aspirations on the law and order situations in the state.

Chief Minister Stalin said that the people of Tamil Nadu could not be hoodwinked by the AIADMK as the present government had done everything to protect the rights of the people. He also said that the Reserve Bank of India has named Tamil Nadu as the state which has hosted the maximum number of industries in the country.

He added that while the state had gone behind in industries growth due to the wrong policies of the erstwhile AIADMK rulers, it had recovered due to the strong policies of the present rulers and the strong foundation laid by a leader like late Chief Minister and DMK leader Kalaignar Karunanidhi.

Stalin said that he had set short and long-term goals for all sections from the school education department to technical education and from industrial development to infrastructural development.

He also said that the state was marching towards inclusive growth through the policies of the present government and added that no part of the state would remain backward in the future.

