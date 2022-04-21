INDIA

AICTE forms committee to work on lakes’ rejuvenation

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has notified setting up of an advisory committee that will work for creating a roadmap to ensure harmonious relationship between humans and nature for the sustainable use of lakes across India.

“As an initiative by the Centre for the Amritkaal (time from now, i.e. 75 years of Independence, till when India will celebrate 100 years of Independence), it is proposed to take up the development of lakes in India wherein rigorous study shall be carried out towards historical, cultural and scientific importance of each lake and to develop a plan and thereafter to execute the same in rejuvenating the existing lakes,” said the circular notifying the committee.

The committee will also work for creation of a document on how the faculty members and students of AICTE approved institutions could be roped-in in executing this task and a proposal for identifying and adopting of a lake by an institution within its vicinity.

The Committee will comprise Ashwani Kumar Dubey of Environment and Social Welfare Society (Khajuraho), D. Padmalal, group head, National Centre for Earth Science Studies, Rabindranath Tiwari from Department of Geology, Government Model Science College, Rewa (Madhya Pradesh), Sanjay Gupta, Director, Centre for Water, Rishihood University, (Haryana), Arun Krishnamurthy, founder, Environmental Foundation of India, Ratish Nanda, CEO, Agha Khan Trust for Culture in India (New Delhi), Sridhar Radhakrishnan, Steering Committee member, ASHA, Kisan Swaraj (Delhi), Anand Malligawad, a lake conservationist and Anil Mehta, Principal, Vidyabhawan Polytechnic, Udaipur, the circular said.

Seeking a long-term, preventive approach directing to preventing the causes of lake degradation, the members of the Committee shall suggest means and ways for creation of task force, state-wise, in identification of lakes in the urban/rural areas and for getting it notified in the municipal records.

The committee will also design a well-planned awareness campaign which shall be conducted in the localities to highlight benefits to be gained from rejuvenation of lakes.

