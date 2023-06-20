ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

AICWA requests PM Modi to ban ‘Adipurush’ for ‘defaming image of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman’

NewsWire
0
0

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the screening of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Adipurush’ directed by Om Raut.

On Tuesday the AICWA penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the subject line reading as “Request to immediately Ban on Adipurush Movie – THIS IS NOT OUR RAMAYAN.”

The letter read: “All Indian Cine Workers Association Demands Ban on Screening the Movie Adipurush, This Movies screenplay and dialogues are clearly defaming the Image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Adipurush Movie is Hurting religious Sentiment’s of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma.”

The letter stated that Lord Ram is a God for everyone in India no matter which faith one comes from.

“This Movie Depicts Lord Ram and even Ravan who looks like a Character of a video game, with dialogues hurting every Indian in the country and across the Globe.”

The AICWA requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “order to stop screening this Movie and immediately order a Ban of Adipurush Screening in the Theatres and OT platforms in the Future.”

They also stated they needed an FIR against the director and writer Manoj Muntasir Shukla.

“We need FIR against the Director (Om Raut), Writer (Manoj Muntasir Shukla) & the Producers of the Movie who have hurted the Hindu Sentiments and Save the Image of our Bhagwan Shri Ram, Maa Sita & Ramsevak Bhagwan Hanuman.”

The letter also stated that actors “Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali khan shouldn’t have been part of such a disgraceful movie ever made in the history of Indian Cinema, Adipurush is a complete disaster of our faith in Shri Ram and Ramayan.”

The letter was by Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, founder and president of the All Indian Cine Workers Association.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to Anurag Thakur, Union Minister – Information & Broadcasting and Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, Central Board of Film Certification.

20230620-153403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ruhaanika Dhawan: Nobody understands ordeal of child discarded by their families

    Big B remembers ‘the most beautiful mother’ on her death anniversary

    Ramya Krishnan to host ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 5’ in Kamal’s absence

    Ben Affleck reveals what he said to JLo during awkward Grammy...