WORLD

Aid group rescues another 60 migrants from the Mediterranean

NewsWire
0
0

The private aid organisation SOS Mediterranee on Saturday said it rescued a group of migrants from a vessel in distress in the Mediterranean.

The crew of the Ocean Viking rescue ship took almost 60 people on board from an overcrowded wooden boat in the Maltese search zone during their fifth mission within 36 hours, dpa news agency quoted the organisation as saying.

Among those rescued was a baby aged only a few weeks.

According to SOS Mediterranee, there are currently almost 270 migrants on board the Ocean Viking.

Most of the people set off from the coasts of North Africa, for example from Libya or Tunisia, to reach the European Union via the Mediterranean.

Private aid organisations regularly come to the area to rescue people at sea.

Italian authorities, often after a protracted wait, then allow the migrants to disembark on the small island of Lampedusa, Sicily or the southern mainland.

Italy’s right-wing parties have declared in the current election campaign that they want to stop migrant arrivals.

20220827-141204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK further eases Covid-19 restrictions

    Israeli university launches research institute for AI medicine

    Women’s World Boxing C’ships: Nitu, Manisha advance to the quarter-finals (Ld)

    Wimbledon draw: Swiatek, Pliskova, Williams placed in top half; Raducanu, Jabeur...