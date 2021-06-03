A court in Bangladesh’s Chittagong has ordered arrest of Hefazat-e-Islam convenor Junaid Babungari’s personal assistant and press secretary Enamul Hasan Farooqui in two more cases of violence in the district’s Hathazari in late March to protest visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Thursday.

Chittagong Judicial Magistrate Khandaker Kaushik Ahmed passed the order, on an application by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), after a hearing on Wednesday.

Chittagong police court inspector Humayun Kabir told IANS on Thursday that the PBI had requested his arrest of Enamul Hasan in a case of violence at the Hathazari Upazila Assistant Commissioner’s (Land) Office and Sadar Land Office. Following the hearing, the court ordered his arrest.

The court granted three-day remand of another Hefazat militant, Aftab Uddin, in a separate case on the same day, Kabir said.

The elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Farooqui, who used to send Hefazat statements and press releases on behalf of Babungari, from Fatehabad in Hathazari on the night of May 21.

Four people were killed in police firing at Hathazari in violent protests against Modi’s two-day visit, beginning March 26.

Hefazat leaders and activists on March 27-28 carried out mayhem in different areas, particularly in Brahmanbaria, and Patiya Upazila of Chattogram.

RAB-7 Commander, Lt Colonel Mashiur Rahman said: “Farooqui faces several cases – including the murder case of Hefazat ameer Shah Ahmad Shafi.” After interrogation, RAB handed him over to Hathazari police.

Meanwhile, Hefazat activist Ariful Islam has confessed to being involved in the violence in the same court.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chittagong Judicial Magistrate Jihan Sanjidar granted six-day remand of Hefazat’s former Organising Secretary Azizul Haque Islamabadi for questioning in two cases related to Hefazat violence in Hathazari.

