Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced that right-handed batter Aiden Markram has been appointed the new T20I captain ahead of the series against the West Indies.

Markram, 28, takes over from Temba Bavuma, who stepped down as T20I captain last month. Markram had previously led South Africa to the 2014 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy in the UAE and more recently, he led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title.

Markram had also captained South Africa in five ODIs against India in 2018 when Faf du Plessis was unavailable due to injury. He will also be captaining Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“I would like to congratulate Aiden on his appointment as captain of the Proteas T20I team. Leadership is extremely familiar to him having successfully led on so many levels. He is a player that inspires confidence and he has all the qualities to succeed in the role.”

“We have no doubt will help take South Africa to the next level. At the same time, we would like to thank Temba for filling the position so aptly over the past two years. He has done a commendable job during this period and now has a new role to fulfil within the national set-up,” said Enoch Nkwe, Director of Cricket, in an official statement.

Other notable selections for the T20I series include all-rounders Bjorn Fortuin and Sisanda Magala, with Bavuma being left out. For the ODI series against the West Indies, South Africa have rested several core white-ball players for the first two ODIs and will return for the third match.

Fast-bowling pair of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada have also been given a much-needed break for the series. Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, batter Tony de Zorzi and batter Tristan Stubbs have earned their maiden ODI call-ups.

Batter Ryan Rickelton makes his return to the ODI setup following an impressive One-Day Cup campaign which saw the left-hander finish the leading run-scorer with 452 runs at an average of 64,57, including two hundreds and as many fifties.

“This is a squad that is high on confidence after beating one of the best white-ball teams in the world, England, in their most recent series. We have introduced a few new faces to the 50-over squad.”

“I am personally excited to see how the likes of Tony de Zorzi gets on in the ODI team, the same with Gerald Coetzee, following debuts for both of them during the ongoing Test series. Both are players that have the potential to play a huge role in the future of the national team along with Tristan Stubbs, who has already made such a significant mark in the T20I arena.”

“I am also excited to have Aiden take the reigns as T20I captain as he is very familiar with the setup and works well with those around him. He is a player that leads from the front and we have no doubt he will take this team to the next level in the years ahead,” added Rob Walter, head coach.

On the coaching front, JP Duminy has been appointed the full-time white-ball batting coach of South Africa. Duminy, who earned 280 white-ball caps for the Proteas, recently coached the Paarl Royals in the SA20 league and the Paarl Rocks provincial team this year.

Former South Africa all-rounder Rory Kleinveldt joins the white-ball tour against West Indies as the bowling coach, with Wandile Gwavu taking charge of the fielding department. CSA added the appointment of permanent bowling and fielding coaches will be announced at a later date.

“JP has been a great servant of South African cricket over the years and to have him on board as a coach adds immense value for two reasons. He is a developing coach and his experience as a player, so we look forward to having him on board.”

“Rory is another man that has played the game for a number of years and having him join us bodes well for the bowling group. I would also like to welcome Wandile on board. He is a proven coach as we saw with the success he brought to the DP World Lions. By the same token, I want to thank the Lions for availing Wandile to assist his country with the tour,” added Nkwe.

South Africa’s squad for 1st and 2nd ODI against West Indies: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams and Rassie van der Dussen.

South Africa squad for 3rd ODI: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.

South Africa T20I squad against West Indies: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Schedule:

March 16: 1st ODI at Buffalo Park, East London

March 18: 2nd ODI at Buffalo Park, East London

March 21: 3rd ODI at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

March 25: 1st T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion

March 26: 2nd T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion

March 28: 3rd T20I at the Wanderers, Johannesburg

