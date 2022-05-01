INDIA

Aides of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi arrested in Punjab

NewsWire
0
0

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police on Sunday arrested three aides of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar from Bathinda town.

From the accused — Lovepreet Singh, Himmatveer Singh Gill and Balkaran — the police seized two .30-caliber pistols, two .32-caliber pistols along with 20 cartridges and a white i20 car.

The government has recently constituted an AGTF headed by ADGP Pramod Ban under the supervision of DGP V.K. Bhawra to intensify action against gangsters.

DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said following inputs, a team from Bathinda arrested them as they were planning to extort money from a businessman of the Malwa region.

He said Sachin and Himmatveer were indulged in drug smuggling and illegal weapon trafficking in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. They procured weapons from other states and used to deliver to their associates for target killings.

On the directions of Canada-based Gangster Goldy Brar and Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of Lawrance Bishnoi, they were providing hideouts to absconding gangsters of the National Capital Region (NCR), the DIG said.

“Recently the Counter Intelligence unit of the special cell Delhi has arrested a wanted gangster Sharukh, who was provided a hideout in Punjab by Sachin and his associates,” he added.

20220501-165809

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3 persons held for murder of sub-inspector in Bihar

    Vendors, traders lose hope with pandemic, curbs on temple festivals

    Battle for UP: ‘Biwi’ brigade takes to campaigning

    Communist veteran Achuthanandan turns 98