The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), which runs the All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Tuesday met with the joint team of the FIFA and Asian Football Confederation in Delhi and discussed plans to work together for the betterment of Indian football.

The AIFF said in a statement that the members of CoA, Justice Anil Dave (former judge, Supreme Court of India), Dr. SY Qureshi (former Chief Election Commissioner), and Bhaskar Ganguly (former India football captain) had a constructive and cordial meeting with the joint team of the FIFA and Asian Football Confederation in New Delhi on June 21, wherein everyone discussed working forward together for the cause of Indian Football.

“The joint FIFA and AFC team is being represented by AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John, AFC Deputy General Secretary of Member Association Division, Vahid Kardany, along with three members from FIFA — Kenny Jean Marie, Nodar Akhalkatsi, and Prince Rufus, FIFA RDO. Purushottam Kattel and Yogesh Desai are the other members of the joint team,” the AIFF said in a release.

Earlier, the CoA had appointed some of the most vocal critics of the AIFF to oversee the functioning of the sport in the country.

Ranjit Bajaj, the former owner of I-League club Minerva Punjab FC, will head the 12-member committee that also has renowned football journalist, Jaydeep Basu, as in charge of ‘media and communication matters’.

20220621-220203