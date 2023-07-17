INDIA

AIFF adopts ‘research based’ approach to develop Indian football, takes up IMT Ghaziabad as its research partner

NewsWire
0
0

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between All India Football Federation (AIFF) and IMT Ghaziabad in a bid to empower Indian football through research and innovation, here on Monday.

Shaji Prabhakaran, secretary general, AIFF, Razek Zaman, Head- Partnerships & Collaborations, Dr Vishal Talwar, Director- IMT Ghaziabad, Kanishka Pandey, Head-Sports Research Centre IMT Ghaziabad, Prof Nivisha Singh and Prof Nihar Amoncar amongst other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Shahji said that this is the first example for India when a reputed educational institution has come forward to promote football as well and is doing research in this scientific manner.

IMT Ghaziabad Director Vishal Talwar said that the world’s famous universities Oxford, Cambridge, Stanford are not only leading in academics, but the students of these universities are leading among Olympic medal winners.

IMT Ghaziabad has come forward to take initiatives to promote sports in the country along similar lines along with academics.

Kanishka said that Indian football is on the right trajectory. “We will leave no stone unturned in reviving the lost glory of India in football and making India a football superpower. IMT Ghaziabad will not only prepare phased plans in association with All India Football Federation but will also discharge its responsibilities in implementing them.”

2023071740679

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unrecognised madrasas in UP to modernise syllabus

    Bengal panchayat poll: Trinamool leader shot dead, pre-election death toll rises...

    Aus to set up voluntary scheme to stop gambling addiction

    Custodial death of ‘safai karmachari’ in Agra leads to political row