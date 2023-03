All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee has suspended Tripura player Ayuk Jamatia for a period of four years under the offence of age fraud, forgery and falsification.

The disciplinary committee which met on February 23, 2023, in the matter of Ayuk Jamatia, Player of the Friends Union Club, Tripura, has unanimously taken the decision to invoke Article 62 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code on the said player for age fraud and the offence of forgery and falsification, thus punishable under the article.

In view of Article 62 of the code, the committee has decided to suspend the player from taking part in football matches for a period of four (4) years from the date of the order. The player has been directed to deposit a fine of Rs 2,50,000 (Rupees two lakh fifty thousand only). The player has been given the right to file an appeal against the present order in terms of Article 117 of the code, according to the report published on AIFF website.

Furthermore, the AIFF Player status and registration department is directed to cancel the player’s registration in CRS (Centralised Registration System).

It was found that the said player has two IDs in the CRS with two different dates of births with a difference of nearly eight years between the two. The player has responded to the show cause notice issued through a letter dated February 8, 2023, whereby he had admitted to submitting two separate birth proofs to register with AIFF.

Thereafter, multiple efforts by the committee to reach the player directly, as well as through his clubs in order to secure his presence before the committee, did not yield results as the player remained unavailable.

20230301-143204