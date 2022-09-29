The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoles the demise of former FIFA referee Sumanta Ghosh.

Ghosh, who passed away on Thursday, was 70. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

One of the top referees of the country in the 1990s, Ghosh was known for his quick on-field decisions, firm control over proceedings and smooth conduct of high-profile matches.

Born on April 10, 1952, Ghosh, from Bengal, became a FIFA referee in 1990 and retired in 1997. He officiated in top tournaments like pre-World Cup, pre-Olympics, AFC Club championships, SAFF Cup, Jawaharlal Nehru Cup etc.

After retirement, Ghosh continued to be associated with refereeing – he was a Referees’ Instructor and AIFF Match Commissioner.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, in his condolence message, said, “It is really sad to hear that Sumanta-da is no more. He was a doyen of Indian refereeing and his invaluable contribution to the game will always remain with us. I share the grief with his family.”

AIFF Secretary General Dr Shaji Prabhakaran, said, “Sumanta Ghosh was a top class referee, a learned Instructor and Match Commissioner. The football fraternity will miss him. May his soul rest in peace.”

20220929-154804