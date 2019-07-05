AIFF Ethics Committee reprimands Bajaj for social media comments

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The Ethics Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday reprimanded Minerva Punjab owner Ranjit Bajaj for his comments on social media which the federation felt brought disrepute to the sport.

According to sources in the know of things, the Ethics Committee has demanded an explanation from Bajaj and he will soon be issued a notice about the same.

“He will be given a notice to which he has to reply,” a source said.

Bajaj — who is part of the six I-League clubs which have cried foul for the “step-motherly” treatment meted out to them by the AIFF — has been vocal on social media, lambasting the apex body and its commercial partner Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL).

The AIFF Executive Committee met on Tuesday and discussed about the punishment which they might recommend as a suggestion to the Ethics Committee.

The AIFF’s Code of Ethics can apply to any conduct or omission that damages the integrity and reputation of football in India, and in particular to illegal, corrupt, fraudulent, immoral and unethical behaviour.

–IANS

dm/kk