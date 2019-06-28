AIFF executive committee meeting postponed to July 9

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) The scheduled executive committee meeting of the All India Football Federation, which was supposed to take place on July 3, has been postponed to July 9.

This was confirmed to IANS by AIFF Vice President Subrata Dutta, though he did not elaborate the reason behind the postponement. “Yes, the meeting has been postponed to July 9,” Dutta told IANS.

The road map of Indian football, among other issues, is likely to be discussed at the AIFF executive committee meeting.

