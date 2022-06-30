The All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das has resigned from his post on “health grounds”, ending his 12-year tenure, the AIFF confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

Kushal Das, who was appointed to the top post in 2010, has been on leave since June 20 on health grounds.

“Mr. Kushal Das, General Secretary of All India Football Federation has resigned from his post citing medical reasons. The All India Football Federation respects his decision, and thanks him for his contribution and guidance during his tenure in office. We wish him good health and luck in his future endeavours,” the AIFF said in a statement.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), has appointed Sunando Dhar as acting general secretary of AIFF, who would be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the Federation.

“Mr. Sunando Dhar, the Acting General Secretary will be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the Federation,” the AIFF said.

Kushal Das has sent his resignation to the CoA which is currently running the day-to-day fuction of the Federation.

