The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has initiated licensing process for eligible clubs so that they can undergo the Indian Club Licensing process and be eligible to participate in events in the 2023-24 season.

Setting the process in motion, the AIFF has distributed the Club Licensing Application Pack (CLAP) to all clubs that are eligible to undergo the Indian Club Licensing process for the 2023-24 season.

All clubs will have to confirm their intention to undergo the Indian Club Licensing process for the upcoming season by submitting signed copies of the Club Licensing Agreement, following which, they will undergo the Club Licensing process to participate in the Indian Super League 2023-24, the I-League 2023-24, and also relevant Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Competitions.

The club licensing process has been initiated for safeguarding the credibility and integrity of continental and national club competitions; allowing the development of benchmarking of clubs in sporting, infrastructure, personnel and administrative, legal and financial-related criteria throughout India; to promote continuous improvement of the standard of all aspects of football in India and to give continued priority to the training and care of young players in each club.

The licensing process aims to improve the quality of management and organisation within the clubs; improve the financial capability of the clubs, increase their transparency and credibility and place the necessary importance on the protection of creditors and ensure that clubs settle their liabilities with employees, social/tax authorities and other clubs punctually; and for improvement of clubs’ sporting infrastructure to provide the various stakeholders with well-equipped and safe stadiums and facilities.

