A day after getting relief from the international body (FIFA), the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday released a final list of candidates who filed their nominations for the elections, scheduled to take place on September 2.

With the contest pitting Kalyan Chaubey, a former national footballer who is currently a member of the West Bengal State BJP, against the poster boy of Indian football, Bhaichung Bhutia — the most-capped footballer after Sunil Chhetri and the first Indian to play 100 international matches, it’s a no-brainer that a former footballer will be at the helm of affairs in a national body hitherto ruled by politicians and businessmen.

The list is almost the same as that shared by IANS earlier. However, the new entry is of Manvendra Singh (Rajasthan association chief) for the vice-president post and Gopalkishna Kosaraju (Andhra president) for treasurer.

List:

President: Bhaichung Bhutia, Kalyan Chaubey

Vice-president: NA Haris, Manvendra Singh

Treasurer: Kipa Ajay, Gopalkrishna Kosaraju

Executive committee members: GP Palguna, Avijit Paul, Anilkumar P, Valanka Natasha Alemao, Maloji Raje Chhatrapati, Menla Ethenpa, Mohan Lal, Arif Ali, K Neibou Sekhose, Lalnghinglova Hmar, Deepak Sharma, Vijay Bali, Syed Imtiaz Husain, Syed Hasnain Ali Naqvi.

