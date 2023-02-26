SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

AIFF president, secretary general meet top brass of Real Madrid, Atletico de Madrid

NewsWire
0
0

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran on Sunday met the leaders of two of the world’s greatest legacy clubs in Madrid and held discussions on a wide range of subjects related to football and its development.

Chaubey and Prabhakaran met Real Madrid President Florentino Perez and the club CEO Jose Angel Sanchez. The chief of the 122-year-old club, considered one of the most respected figures in world football, assured Indian football of all help and cooperation in the near future.

Chaubey and Prabhakaran had another meeting with the Atletico de Madrid President Enrique Cerezo.

Speaking on the meetings, Chaubey said: “Meeting the presidents of the two clubs was a wonderful opportunity and I thank both of them for giving us the honour and discussing various problems of the game, especially in India. I am simply moved by the openness of the senior officials here, who have promised all possible help to Indian football in the days to come. It was a truly encouraging visit that I will remember for a long time.”

Secretary general Saji Prabhakaran said: “We went for the meetings with an open mind and have come back richer. It was a great opportunity and the outcome was a kind of in-depth discussion that will help Indian football grow. We had long deliberations on various issues of football and explored the possibilities of collaborations that will take Indian football ahead.”

Federation’s Chief of Business and Marketing division, Prithiijit Das, was also present in the meetings.

20230226-225605

