SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

AIFF, Qatar Football Association to sign MoU on strategic alliance for mutual benefit

NewsWire
0
0

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Qatar Football Association (QFA) on “strategic alliance for mutual benefit” , it was announced after a meeting between the top officials of the two football governing bodies, here on Sunday.

Newly-elected AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran on Sunday met Qatar Football Association chief Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Thani and General Secretary Mansoor Al-Ansari here.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to the QFA President for his valuable time to discuss collaboration possibilities between India and Qatar. I am sure this would be beneficial to both countries in the long run,” Chaubey said after the meeting.

Earlier, the AIFF president and Secretary General on Friday met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino to discuss the way forward for Indian football.

20220911-201801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Captain Sergio Ramos left out of Spain’s Euro squad

    Olympics: Sweden, Britain qualify for women’s football quarter-finals

    Eriksen returns with goal for Denmark in loss against the Netherlands

    Shaji Prabhakaran re-elected president of Football Delhi