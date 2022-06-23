The FIFA-Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has set the Supreme Court Committee of Administrators (CoA) for All India Football Federation (AIFF) a deadline of July 31 to amend the statutes of the constitution and conclude the elections by September 15, 2022.

The FIFA-AFC panel has come up with this solution to tackle the governance issue in Indian football after the SC appointed the Committee of Administrators (CoA) after the AIFF managing committee failed to conduct elections despite their tenure ending in time.

In case the CoA fails to fulfill these two deadlines, FIFA has threatened to ban India from international competitions, Delhi Football’s Chief Executive Officer Shaji Prabhakaran informed this in a tweet.

These two decisions were taken during a meeting of the FIFA-AFC joint delegation with the CoA.

The CoA, represented by Justice Anil Dave (former judge, Supreme Court of India), Dr. SY Qureshi (former Chief Election Commissioner), and Bhaskar Ganguly (former India football captain), had a constructive and cordial meeting with the joint team of the FIFA and Asian Football Confederation in New Delhi on June 21, wherein everyone discussed working forward together for the cause of Indian Football.

