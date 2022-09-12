All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Ayush, on Monday officially launched the Ayurveda Day 2022 programme.

AIIA has been chosen as the nodal agency for driving the Ministry of Ayush’s mandate for Ayurveda Day this year. The theme for the celebration is ‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda’.

Ayurveda Day curtain raiser for the six-week long programme (September 12-October 23) saw the virtual presence of Sarbananda Sonowal, Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Ayush, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Minister of State for Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary Ministry of Ayush, P.K Pathak, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush and Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, Chairperson, NCSIM.

The programme started with lamp lighting and a welcome address by Prof. (Dr.) Tanuja Nesari, Director, AIIA. She shared the details of the programme with all those present and highlighted the key events that will take place over the next few weeks. The programme will see participation from various ministries of the Government of India with the aim of 3Js Jan Sandesh, Jan Bhagidari and Jan Aandolan.

Speaking at the occasion, Sonowal said, “The six-week programme is a noble endeavour to take forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The success of this programme will be possible only if we are able to reach every citizen of India, and therefore, over the coming weeks, we will focus all our energies to interact with and sensitise the people so that the message of Ayurveda can percolate down to all levels. ‘Har Ghar Ayurveda’ stresses on creating awareness of ‘Ayurveda for Holistic Health’ in every household. This will help our nation become healthy and strong.”

Sharing his views, Dr. Mahendrabhai said, “On 23rd October, we will celebrate Ayurveda Day and I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having confidence in us and inspiring us to take Ayurveda to the world and help all mankind. By joining hands with other countries, we aim to take Ayurveda to every house and make true the vision of ‘From Healthy India to a Healthy World’.”

Dr. Nesari said, “We are proud to be the nodal agency for executing the Ministry of Ayush’s six-week Ayurveda Day programme. We are hopeful that with the support of all ministries and departments, we will be able to take this year’s Ayurveda Day to the next level. I thank all those who chose to join us on this day of launch and look forward to their participation throughout the programme.”

