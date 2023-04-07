The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), the apex institute of ayurveda in India which is an autonomous institute under the Ministry of AYUSH, is hosting a walkthrough on April 8 for the ‘Working Group of C20 on Integrated Holistic Health’.

A large group of more than 400 delegates are expected to take part in the event, wherein the institute is going to showcase how an integrative approach in healthcare can be effectively implemented.

The C20 is an engagement group of the G20 that focuses on civil issues and looks to promote sustainable growth and financial stability.

With regular meetings throughout the year, the C20 is an important platform for international economic cooperation that addresses key challenges and finds solutions to global issues.

The C20 integrated holistic summit is an international platform that brings together leading experts, practitioners, and researchers in the field of health to discuss the latest advances and best practices in the field.

