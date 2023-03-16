HEALTHINDIA

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

NewsWire
0
1

Mantralaya seer Dr Subudendra Teertha Swamiji on Thursday warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai “not to test their patience” in connection with establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur.

Addressing the agitators who have been staging a protest for 308 days at the protest site, the seer stated that the message has been sent to the state as well as to the Central government towards establishing AIIMS in Raichur.

“Raichur is a golden land. It is known as the rice bowl where two rivers flow. The district has lost the IIT already. Do not test our patience. If patience is lost, things are going to be difficult,” he warned.

“IIT should have been allotted to Raichur. We lost it. When a person who is hungry is fed, it is well received. When it is given to a person who is not hungry it is not valued. The AIIMS model is inappropriate. From this platform I am appealing to PM Modi and CM Bommai that they should listen to the demand of agitators to establish the AIIMS,” he said.

The seer also told agitators not to get disheartened as their demand is justified.

20230316-232603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN Covid curbs: Places of worship closed from Jan 13-18, lockdown...

    UP cops to get CPR training for providing timely aid

    Bengal’s Omicron child patient now tests Covid negative

    Covid infection linked to higher risk of neuropathy