Mantralaya seer Dr Subudendra Teertha Swamiji on Thursday warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai “not to test their patience” in connection with establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur.

Addressing the agitators who have been staging a protest for 308 days at the protest site, the seer stated that the message has been sent to the state as well as to the Central government towards establishing AIIMS in Raichur.

“Raichur is a golden land. It is known as the rice bowl where two rivers flow. The district has lost the IIT already. Do not test our patience. If patience is lost, things are going to be difficult,” he warned.

“IIT should have been allotted to Raichur. We lost it. When a person who is hungry is fed, it is well received. When it is given to a person who is not hungry it is not valued. The AIIMS model is inappropriate. From this platform I am appealing to PM Modi and CM Bommai that they should listen to the demand of agitators to establish the AIIMS,” he said.

The seer also told agitators not to get disheartened as their demand is justified.

20230316-232603