AIIMS, Delhi server down in suspected ransomware attack, OPD services hit

The server at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, has been down since 7 a.m. on Wednesday, affecting the outpatient department (OPD) and sample collection services.

“Today the server for National Informatics Centre’s eHospital being used at AIIMS, New Delhi was down due to which outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services including, smart lab, billing, report generation, appointment system etc., have been affected,” AIIMS said in a statement.

The hospital said that all these services are running on manual mode currently. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) team working at AIIMS has informed that this may be ransomware attack which is being reported to and will be investigated by appropriate law enforcement authorities.

“Measures are being taken to restore the digital services and support is being sought from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and National Informatics Centre (NIC),” the hospital said.

The AIIMS and the NIC will take due precaution to prevent future such attacks. As of 7.30 p.m., the hospital services are running on manual mode, it added in a statement.

