The Divyang Federation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Friday demanded immediate attention on some important issues, including vaccination for all staff in the 18-44 age group, and compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the families of those who fell prey to Covid-19 while serving in the hospital during the second wave of the pandemic.

In a letter to AIIMS Director, S.D. Chauhan, the President of the Divyang Federation at AIIMS, said, “While employees are doing their best to serve the nation during the pandemic, certain facilities are required to be made available for the employees to boost their morale.”

Seeking immediate attention of the authority, Chauhan further stated that though many employees have been vaccinated as per the guidelines of the government, many of those in the 18-44 age group could not get the jab due to the rush for registration and shortage of vaccine doses.

“We request you to get them vaccinated at AIIMS itself with immediate effect,” the letter said.

It also demanded additional compensation for its employees.

“We demand that an immediate compensation of Rs 50 lakh is given to the families of the deceased persons by AIIMS under the special budget and a policy be made to provide them with a job,” the letter said.

