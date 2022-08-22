INDIA

AIIMS students end protest after admin accepts demand

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) paramedical students, who were protesting from last 10 days for hostel accommodation, ended their protest on Monday evening.

The students were protesting for hostel allotment in the hospital premises as the hostel facilities were discontinued from 2019. The students were on a hunger strike for last four days.

Earlier on Monday, a paramedical student Shivika Dhingra told IANS that the students have three demands from the hospital administration which included the compensation for the death of the student, who died due to hostel unavailability inside hospital premises, and had to live outside.

The second demand was to make the hostel facility available in the hospital premises for paramedical students. And thirdly, the discrimination between paramedical and MBBS students should be stopped.

However, after meeting with the administration on Monday evening, the students have called off their protest.

Another paramedical student Gagan Kumar Sharma told that the AIIMS administration has accepted all their demands in the meeting held on Monday and the students have called off the protest.

The paramedical students of the AIIMS had started protest against the hospital administration after the death of one paramedical optometry student.

The protesting students claimed that this death is due to the negligence of the hospital administration, adding that if the hospital would have given them the hostel within the premises of the hospital, the deceased student’s life could have been saved.

