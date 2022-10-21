HEALTHINDIA

AIIMS withdraws SOPs issued for medical care arrangement of MPs

NewsWire
0
0

Amid a controversy and protest by doctors associations, the All India Institute of Medical Science on Friday withdrawn the SOP issued for the medical care treatment of members of parliament at the premier health institution.

In a letter to the Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, the AIIMS said that the letter issued should be treated as withdrawn. “Letter dated 17 Oct 2022 on the subject may be treated as withdrawn with immediate effect,” said the letter, signed by Chief Administrative Officer Deo Nath Sah.

According to the order issued by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas on October 17, the Duty Officers, who are qualified medical professionals, from the Department of Hospital Administration, will have to be available in the control room round the clock for OPD and emergency consultation and inpatient hospitalisation of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members. It had also said all other patients who are referred to AIIMS for consultation or treatment by the MPs will also be provided due assistance by its Media & Protocol Division.

“The duty officer will be the Nodal Officer to coordinate and facilitate requisite medical care arrangements for hon’ble sitting MPs,” said the order adding those on shift will ensure their hassle-free admission.

Dr Manish Jangra, of the Federation of All India Medical Associations, said: “We welcome this… we will always fight against VIP culture and will never compromise on this matter. We are against VIP culture since beginning.”

20221021-192803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Majority of Australians think vaccination not going well: Survey

    Goa reports 8 new Omicron cases, total tally 19: Health Minister

    J&K sees 331 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

    144 new Covid cases, 1 more death in Myanmar