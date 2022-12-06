HEALTHINDIA

AIIMS’s main building server resumes partially two weeks after cyber attack

NewsWire
0
0

The server facilities at the main building of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here resumed partially on Tuesday, two weeks after being hit by a ransomware attack.

An official said that some online and offline registrations, both new and follow-up, were made at the new Rajkumari Amrita Kaur (RAK) OPD on Tuesday. However, the facilities have not been made fully operational yet and it will take some more days to return to completely online registration, said the official, adding that all the computers have been scanned and antivirus has been uploaded for safety.

After the AIIMS server went down, the hospital had issued fresh guidelines for manual admission. The fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) said that admission, discharge or transfer of patients will be done manually at the hospital till the time e-Hospital is down.

As per the fresh SOPs, in case of no Unique Health Identification (UHID), the contact number should be considered as the patient’s identification number.

“Admission, discharge and transfer are to be done manually at AIIMS. Indent to be done manually,” the hospital had said.

It added that death or birth certificates are to be issued manually on forms, as per the instructions from the working committee.

20221206-212604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala sees Covid cases rise again, tally goes up to 11,150

    On Jaipur man’s complaint, NHRC notice to TN on Covid bio...

    Global Covid caseload tops 384.4 mn

    K’taka CM launches vax drive for 18+