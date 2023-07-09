INDIA

Ailing lion dies at Lucknow Zoo

Lion ‘Prithvi’ at the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Lucknow died due to failing health conditions.

The lion had been ailing for weeks and his condition deteriorated despite close monitoring.

The cause of death was attributed to age and cardio respiratory failure.

Prithvi had been at the zoo since 2015 and had four cubs with lioness Vasundhara. The zoo currently houses three lionesses.

Prithvi had been unable to use his hind legs since June 14 and his health had been steadily deteriorating. The lion had stopped eating solid foods and was relying on intravenous fluids for nutrition.

The zookeeper and veterinarians were monitoring him closely, but his condition did not improve, according to the zoo update.

