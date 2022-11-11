INDIA

Ailing lioness dies in Lucknow Zoo

The seven-year-old hybrid Asiatic lioness, Pinky, that had been ailing for some time now, passed away at the Lucknow Zoo.

The post-mortem examination revealed that the lioness had suffered a cardio-respiratory failure associated with multi-organ failure, the Zoo said in a statement on Thursday evening.

The lioness was born with deficiencies as well as a vision impairment at the zoo in 2015. She survived due to intense care of her mother Vasundhara.

Her size too was far smaller than that of a regular Asiatic hybrid.

Due to her condition, Pinky spent nearly two years of her life at the medical centre in the zoo.

Her condition began to significantly deteriorate on Wednesday, just a day before her death.

Veterinarians from the zoo, veterinary polyclinic, Kumarganj, doctors from the Acharya Narendra Dev University of Agriculture and Technology, as well as advisors from Ayodhya, were treating the lioness in an attempt to save her.

