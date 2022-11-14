INDIA

AIMIM local leaders against contesting all Muslim-dominated seats in Guj

AIMIM leaders in Gujarat have urged the party’s state and national leadership not to contest all the Muslim-dominated seats in the state, which goes to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5.

Their fear is that the party is weak in some constituencies, and if the AIMIM fields candidates in those seats, chances of losing will increase. So in the interest of the party, AIMIM should focus on limited seats.

AIMIM leader and Godhra Nagar Palika councillor Faisal Sujela has requested in a letter addressed to the party’s state unit chief not to field candidate in the Godhra seat.

His said, “Party members in Godhra feel that chances of winning are less, and fielding a candidate can help the political opponents. Instead, the party should concentrate on strengthening the organisation for the 2027 elections. If the request is not heard, I fear the party will split in Godhra.”

A post is in circulation on social media in which local AIMIM leader Mohsin Hingorja has threatened to resign from the party if it nominates a candidate for the Mandvi seat in Kutch area.

“The party has a chance to win in Bhuj, but we can’t win the Mandvi seat. If we nominate a candidate, others will benefit from it, which will paint a wrong picture that AIMIM has an understanding with an ideologically opponent political party.”

Playing down these reports, AIMIM spokesman Danish Kureshi told IANS that such differences are not new before elections, but the leaders should talk in the party forum instead of sharing their views publicly. Only the party high command takes decision as to which seats to contest.”

