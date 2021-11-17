All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Hyderabad police, seeking action against former chairman of Uttar Pradesh’s Shia Wakf Board Wasim Rizvi for blasphemy.

A delegation of AIMIM leaders led by party president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi met Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and lodged a complaint against Rizvi.

The delegation brought to the police commissioner’s notice a book authored by Rizvi, in which he has vilified Prophet Mohammed.

Asaduddin Owaisi said the author used objectionable language against the Prophet, the religion of Islam and its followers.

“The contents of the book and the objectionable statements have been made with a view to outrage the religious sentiments of those who follow Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) and abide by Islamic tenets,” reads the representation submitted to the police commissioner.

The AIMIM alleged that Rizvi’s statements are also targeted at creating a feeling of enmity against Muslims of India which is likely to result in a threat to the breach of peace.

Owaisi demanded that Rizvi and his associates be booked under Sections of 153A, 153B, 295A, 504 and 505 (1) c of the Indian Penal Code.

Owaisi told reporters they also gave the commissioner excerpts of the book. He said the police commissioner assured the delegation that a criminal case will be booked.

The MP hoped Telangana government will not only book the case and arrest the accused. He also appealed to Muslims and other peace loving people of the country to file criminal cases against Rizvi.

He said the book was written to provoke Muslim to come out on streets. “This person has become a tool in the hands of the people who are inimical to the integrity and peace of this country and he is being used by anti-Islamic forces who do not believe in India’s pluralism and diversity,” he said.

The AIMIM delegation included party leader in Telangana Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi, other MLAs and MLCs.

