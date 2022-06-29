After four of five AIMIM MLAs joined the RJD, making it the single-largest party again with 80 seats in Bihar, Gopal Mandal, JD-U MLA from Gopalpur in Bhagalpur district, said that AIMIM leaders would not join hands with the JD-U due to its coalition with the BJP.

“The AIMIM leaders had only one option, i.e., to go with the RJD. They would not join the JD-U as we are running a government with the BJP in Bihar. The Muslim community are against the ideology of BJP. This is the reason why they did not join JD-U,” Mandal said.

“Our leader Nitish Kumar has given respect to the Muslim community in Bihar, but as our party is running the government with the BJP, they would not join us,” Mandal said.

Reacting to the RJD becoming the single largest party in the state with 80 MLAs, Mandal said that it would not affect the government.

“We have some differences with the BJP, but the government is running smoothly and it will complete the tenure of five years. And Nitish Kumar will remain the Chief Minister of Bihar for five years,” Mandal said.

Earlier on Wednesday, four AIMIM MLAs — Muhammad Izhar Aasfi, Shahnawaz Alam, Sayyad Ruknuddin and Azhar Naimi — joined the RJD.

