AIMIM seeks BJP MLA Raja Singh’s expulsion from Telangana Assembly

The AIMIM on Wednesday appealed to Telangana Assembly Speaker to expel BJP MLA Raja Singh from the Assembly for violating his oath.

In a letter to Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) sought action against the member of Assembly for making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad and Islam.

AIMIM General Secretary Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri stated that Raja Singh’s comments hurt the sentiments of Muslims across India. He termed it as a blatant violation of his oath as a member of the Assembly.

“The oath binds a member to bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution. Secularism and fraternity are part of the basic structure of the Constitution of India,” he wrote.

Quadri alleged that Raja Singh repeatedly incited violence and promoted enmity, hatred, and ill-will against Muslims. “Thus, he has also violated his oath to uphold the integrity of India. This statement is the most recent example proving that he is unfit to be a member of the House,” read the letter.

Quadri, who is also a member of Assembly, stated that this was not a one-off incident but a consistent pattern. He cited news reports relating to his utterances.

He pointed out that the legislative Assembly has inherent powers under Article 194 of the Constitution to punish any person for breach of privilege and contempt of the House. These powers include the power to expel a member from the House.

