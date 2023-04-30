INDIA

AIMIM to contest 432 corporator posts in UP

NewsWire
0
0

The All India Majlis-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is trying its luck on 10 seats in Lucknow and 432 corporator posts in Uttar Pradesh.

AIMIM spokesperson Pawan Rao Ambedkar said, “We had also fought the local body elections in 2017. However, the results in Lucknow were not relatively good. But our party did well across the state then.”

Ambedkar said that his party has been raising civic issues like poor solid waste management (SWM), bad roads and traffic, street lighting in Lucknow and the state.

Talking about the challengers in the municipal elections, he said, “We do not see anyone as a contender as both the opposition and the ruling party are scared of our campaign. We are getting overwhelming support from all sections, including Hindus, Dalits, Muslims, and other sections,” he added.

20230430-084202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MP Minister threatens to get Khurshid’s book on Ayodhya banned in...

    Director Mustan gifts a ‘Baazigar’ costume to ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant

    On the run for 14 years, poacher lands in CBI net

    Maratha quota: SC says affirmative action not limited to reservation