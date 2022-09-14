Aiming to establish direct communication with booth level officers (BLOs), Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday released a new digital publication ‘BLO e-Patrika’ at an interactive session held with BLOs spread across the states in India.

Officials said that over 350 BLOs joined via video-conferencing from the office of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) in states/UTs, and 50 BLOs from the nearby states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi joined the launch event physically at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi.

The BLOs participated enthusiastically during the interaction with the Commission sharing their experiences, challenges they come across while performing their duties and success stories. Wednesday’s event was a first-of-its-kind direct interaction by the Commission with the BLOs across the country. Senior officials from the Election Commission and CEOs of all states (via video conferencing) were present during the event.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar acknowledged that BLOs perform a monumental role as fundamental blocks of the EC system being the most effective field level institution, the direct link of the Commission with the people and facilitating their participation in strengthening democracy.

Kumar assured the BLOs that the Commission recognises the strengths of BLO institutions which with its multifaceted presence ensures doorstep delivery of services to voters. BLOs are the primary source of information for every voter across the length and breadth of the country. CEC added that the intent behind introducing BLO E-Patrika is to ensure a cascading information model for a better informed and motivated booth level officer.

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey during the launch event said that the idea behind introducing this bi-monthly e-magazine is a novel initiative of the Commission. While highlighting the genesis of the institution of BLO, he mentioned how a voters list made every five year in the past got transformed to the computerised electoral database and subsequently to photo electoral roll with yearly updation.

20220914-175605