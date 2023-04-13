INDIA

An Islamic scholar and President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), Maulana Rabey Hasani Nadwi, passed away on Thursday after a brief illness, at the age of 93.

He had been ailing for some time now.

Born in the Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh in 1929, Maulana Rabey Nadwi began his career as a teacher of Islamic studies at Nadwatul Ulama, a prominent Islamic seminary in Lucknow.

He was later appointed as the chancellor of the institution in 2011 and held the position until his death.

He was also an accomplished author and has written several books on Islamic theology, including a commentary on the Holy Quran. He was a strong advocate of interfaith dialogue and had participated in several conferences and seminars aimed at promoting understanding and cooperation between different religious communities.

Maulana Rabey Nadwi was a member and president of the AIMPLB, an organisation that represents the Muslim community in legal and social matters. He served as the general secretary of the board for over a decade and was instrumental in the board’s efforts to uphold the rights of the Muslim community in India.

Nadwi was also an active member of several other organisations, including the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat, an umbrella body of Muslim organisations in the country. He was a strong advocate of communal harmony and had played a key role in promoting peace and understanding between different communities.

