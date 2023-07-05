The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has convened an online meeting of its members on Wednesday to finalise a draft which it will submit to the Law Commission over the issue of Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“The Board feels it is the duty of the Law Commission to meet people from every faith, listen to their views before coming to any conclusion. Muslims love their country, and at the same time, do not want any interference in their personal laws,” chairman of the Islamic Centre of India Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said.

The Board had held its previous online meeting over the issue on June 27, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had backed the UCC during a speech in Madhya Pradesh.

“The online meeting will be attended by all members of the AIMPLB, along with a team of lawyers. We will discuss an important draft to be presented before the Law Commission,” Farangi Mahali, who is also Imam of the Aishbagh Eidgah, added.

Once approved, the draft will be submitted to the Law Commission.

