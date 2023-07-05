INDIA

AIMPLB meet today to finalise draft on UCC

NewsWire
0
0

The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has convened an online meeting of its members on Wednesday to finalise a draft which it will submit to the Law Commission over the issue of Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“The Board feels it is the duty of the Law Commission to meet people from every faith, listen to their views before coming to any conclusion. Muslims love their country, and at the same time, do not want any interference in their personal laws,” chairman of the Islamic Centre of India Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said.

The Board had held its previous online meeting over the issue on June 27, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had backed the UCC during a speech in Madhya Pradesh.

“The online meeting will be attended by all members of the AIMPLB, along with a team of lawyers. We will discuss an important draft to be presented before the Law Commission,” Farangi Mahali, who is also Imam of the Aishbagh Eidgah, added.

Once approved, the draft will be submitted to the Law Commission.

2023070534057

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thackeray-Ambedkar ‘unity’ rattles Maha politics; MVA lauds, BJP trashes (Ld)

    Stimac calls Pritam Kotal, Naorem Mahesh Singh as replacements in senior...

    Weather office issues landslides warning for Japan

    Aus eases visa rules for Indonesian travellers